July 25 Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 1.89 billion yuan ($283.00 million) medium-term notes, 1.89 billion yuan commercial paper

* Says it plans to set up investment fund worth up to 500 million yuan with partners

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2abb7Da; bit.ly/2a82Zmb; bit.ly/29Ura9b

