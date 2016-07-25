BRIEF-EPS Holdings buys back 2,000 shares for 2.7 mln yen in Jan
* Says it repurchased 2,000 shares for 2.7 million yen in total in Jan. 2017
July 25 Alvogen Korea Co.,Ltd:
* Says it will suspended the operation of its production line
* The suspended amount is 57.62 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FI0Kcpfo
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it repurchased 2,000 shares for 2.7 million yen in total in Jan. 2017
* Has entered an agreement for services with global Contract Research Organization (CRO) parexel for implementation of conduct study Source text for Eikon:
ZURICH, Feb 1 Roche on Wednesday forecast profit growth would not outstrip sales in 2017, with the biggest maker of cancer drugs facing competition for its older blockbuster medicines for the first time as patents expire.