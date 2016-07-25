Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 25 Seoul Pharma Co., Ltd:
* Says it signs contract with Thitiratsanon Co.,Ltd, to provide medicine in Thailand, with a term of five years
* Says the contract worth $5.5 million(6.22 billion won)
Source text in Korean: me2.do/G5BHk2lg
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: