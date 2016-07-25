BRIEF-India to introduce legislation changes for confiscate assets of economic offenders
Feb 1 India's finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday legislation changes to confiscate assets of economic offenders will be introduced.
July 25 Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd
* Says it expects H1 net profit at about 232.0-256.4 million yuan ($34.73-38.39 million) versus net profit of 132.5 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2akb1Ii
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6795 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Higher customer demand for risk management helped results (Adds details, background)
Feb 1 (Reuters) Aeon Reit Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jul 31, 2017 Jul 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 14.60 12.23 Net 4.68 3.55 Div 2,855 yen 2,7