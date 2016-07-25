July 25 Feitian Technologies :

* Says it will use 13 million yuan to jointly set up a company in Guangzhou with three individuals

* Says the new company with registered capital of 15 million yuan will be engaged in technology popularization and application service

* Says it will hold 86.7 percent stake in the new company

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6Cum

