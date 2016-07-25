Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 25 Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Says unit signs equipment supply contract worth 720 million yuan ($107.82 million)
* Says shares to resume trading on July 26
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29Z2B6J; bit.ly/2a5riUV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6779 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: