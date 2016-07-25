Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 25 Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co Ltd
* Says preliminary H1 net profit down 21.3 percent y/y at 654.8 million yuan ($98.05 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2a44AZ6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6782 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: