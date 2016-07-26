UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 26 Japan Best Rescue System Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 89.08 percent stake in Osaka-based firm named Japan Lock Rescue Service Inc, for 40 million yen on Aug. 25
* Says the co to raise stake in Japan Lock Rescue Service to 100 percent up from 10.92 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/J5fk1S
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources