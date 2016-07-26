July 26 Japan Best Rescue System Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 89.08 percent stake in Osaka-based firm named Japan Lock Rescue Service Inc, for 40 million yen on Aug. 25

* Says the co to raise stake in Japan Lock Rescue Service to 100 percent up from 10.92 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/J5fk1S

