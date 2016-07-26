July 26 Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd.:

* Says it has priced the 98.7 million A shares of common stock that will newly issued in initial public offering, at a price of 7.12 yuan per share

* Says the company expects to raise about 702.8 million yuan through the issuance

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FwHufocF

