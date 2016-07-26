July 26 Raydium Semi-Conductor :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$6.56 per share (T$372,180,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 10

* Last date before book closure Aug. 11 with book closure period from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16

* Record date Aug. 16

* Payment date Sep. 5

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6FNR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)