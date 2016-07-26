BRIEF-India's Punjab National Bank keeps MCLR-based lending rates unchanged in Feb
* Keeps MCLR-based lending rates unchanged in February Source text for Eikon: http://bit.ly/2kMkA9Y Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)
July 26 Shandong Tyan Home Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to invest 24 million yuan to set up real estate development JV in Beijing, with three partners
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 60 million yuan and the co will hold 40 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/x24nLRu2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Successfully placed all offered approx. 6.7 million new shares generating gross proceeds of about 116.0 million euros ($124.09 million)
Jan 31 Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday on caution ahead of an annual economic survey and the federal budget, while risk sentiment was hit as Asian shares fell on worries over U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policy.