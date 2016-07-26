July 26 Shandong Tyan Home Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to invest 24 million yuan to set up real estate development JV in Beijing, with three partners

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 60 million yuan and the co will hold 40 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/x24nLRu2

