Netronix :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share (T$166,561,794 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 11

* Last date before book closure Aug. 12 with book closure period from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17

* Record date Aug. 17

* Payment date Aug. 31

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6FQE

