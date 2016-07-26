UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 26 Jiugui Liquor Co Ltd :
* Says the co (appellor) files an appeal against Hunan Fengtian Construction Group Co Ltd, on settlement of project payment
* Says the appellor applies for revocation of the first instance judgment, and requires the appellee to bear the related lawsuit expenses
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OWKnHC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources