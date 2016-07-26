Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 26 Henan Yicheng New Energy Co Ltd :
* Says it to buy all business and assets (except those assets which are to be stripped off) of two LDK solar high tech firms based in Jiangxi and Xinyu respectively via share issue and cash, for bankruptcy reorganization of the two firms
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6g92Hu
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)