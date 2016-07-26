July 26 Xingye Leather Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to invest 42.5 million yuan to set up a project company (JV) to undertake PPP project on industrial waste comprehensive treatment in Quanzhou, wit partner

* Says JV with registered capital of 100 million yuan and the co to hold a 42.5 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zCTvhs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)