July 26 Hyundai Motor Co:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1,000 won per share of common stock and 1,000 won per share of preferred stock for 2016 H1

* Dividend payment to shareholders of record on June 30

* Total dividend amount of 268.65 billion won

Source text in Korean: me2.do/GgtoqoYJ

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)