July 26 Quantum Hi-tech China Biological :

* Says its shareholder Quantum Hi-Tech Group signed a contract with a Beijing-based investment company to transfer 21.1 million shares (5 percent stake) of it to the investment company on March 23

* Says Quantum Hi-Tech Group cancelled the contract on July 21

* Says Quantum Hi-Tech Group will transfer the 21.1 million shares of it to a Shanghai-based investment company instead

* Says Quantum Hi-Tech Group will hold 0 percent stake in it after transfer

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6GV6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)