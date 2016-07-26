UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 26 Quantum Hi-tech China Biological :
* Says its shareholder Quantum Hi-Tech Group signed a contract with a Beijing-based investment company to transfer 21.1 million shares (5 percent stake) of it to the investment company on March 23
* Says Quantum Hi-Tech Group cancelled the contract on July 21
* Says Quantum Hi-Tech Group will transfer the 21.1 million shares of it to a Shanghai-based investment company instead
* Says Quantum Hi-Tech Group will hold 0 percent stake in it after transfer
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6GV6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources