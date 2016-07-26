July 26 Hob Co Ltd :

* Says it to merge with a Tokyo-based unit that engaged in import strawberry fruit and purchase and sale of imported fruits and vegetables, and another Tokyo-based unit JapanPotato

* Says two units to be dissolved after merger

* Says the merger will effective on Oct. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CWZ5UR

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)