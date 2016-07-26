July 26 J.Front Retailing :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary JFRSERVICE. will merge with its wholly owned subsidiaries JFROS Co Ltd and JFR CONSULTING Co., Ltd. on Sep. 1

* Says JFROS Co Ltd and JFR CONSULTING Co., Ltd. will dissolve and JFRSERVICE. will remain after merger

