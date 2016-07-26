July 26 Sunflower Pharmaceuticals Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on Aug. 1 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on Aug. 2 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 2

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/CtQwZC

