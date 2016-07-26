BRIEF-Sonoma Pharmaceuticals appoints Marc Umscheid as chief strategy and marketing officer
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals appoints Marc Umscheid as chief strategy and marketing officer
July 26 Medinet Co Ltd :
* says it formed a business alliance with CMIC Holdings co ltd on July 26
* Says two entities will cooperate on regeneration cell therapy business
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JL4nA3
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia