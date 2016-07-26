BRIEF-Sonoma Pharmaceuticals appoints Marc Umscheid as chief strategy and marketing officer
* Sonoma Pharmaceuticals appoints Marc Umscheid as chief strategy and marketing officer
July 26 Cyberdyne Inc :
* Says it plans to invest $100,000 to set up a wholly owned subsidiary to control and promote the co's business in US, named as Cyberdyne USA Inc in August
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia