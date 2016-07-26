July 26 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc :

* Says its U.S.-based unit, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has reached agreement to assign rights of approval for manufacture, commercialization and associated intellectual property for Brisdelle(Paroxetine) Capsules, 7.5 mg and Pexeva(Paroxetine Mesylate) Tablets to Sebela International Limited

