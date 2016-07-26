BRIEF-Sonoma Pharmaceuticals appoints Marc Umscheid as chief strategy and marketing officer
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals appoints Marc Umscheid as chief strategy and marketing officer
July 26 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc :
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc's U.S.-based unit, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has reached agreement to assign rights of approval for manufacture, commercialization and associated intellectual property for Brisdelle(Paroxetine) Capsules, 7.5 mg and Pexeva(Paroxetine Mesylate) Tablets to Sebela International Limited
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/GXA5qi
(Beijing Headline News)
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia