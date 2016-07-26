BRIEF-Aetna Q4 earnings per share $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 26 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it gets approval to issue 1.0 billion yuan ($149.80 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2a7ZXBn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6754 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Obtains grant and financing of 0.4 million euros ($428,080) for its Glibioliquid project to work on a diagnostic kit for liquid biopsy in patients with brain tumors