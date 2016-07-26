July 26 SGA Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will merge with a solution service firm

* Says merger ratio of 1:12.1888412 between the company and the solution service firm

* Says 1.2 million new shares will be issued for the merger

* Says expected merger effective date of Sept. 28 and registered date of Sept. 28

* Says solution service firm will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xG5spP6j

