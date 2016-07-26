July 26 Asmedia Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3 per share (T$171,260,640 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 18

* Last date before book closure Aug. 20 with book closure period from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25

* Record date Aug. 25

* Payment date Sep. 14

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6KLn

