BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 Aerospace Hi-Tech Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition, shares to resume trading on July 27
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aaw39m
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 31 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Says delisting of GDRs of the company from London Stock Exchange Source text: http://bit.ly/2jpYbPq Further company coverage: