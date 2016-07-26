July 26 Da Lue International Holding :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share (T$27,498,400 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$82,495,200 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 11

* Last date before book closure Aug. 14 with book closure period from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19

* Record date Aug. 19

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6KSa

