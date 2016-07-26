BRIEF-Aetna Q4 earnings per share $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 26 Lumosa Therapeutics :
* Says it will issue 10 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$55 per share
* Says 1,500,000 shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 8,500,000 shares of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Obtains grant and financing of 0.4 million euros ($428,080) for its Glibioliquid project to work on a diagnostic kit for liquid biopsy in patients with brain tumors