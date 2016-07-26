July 26 Calitech :

* Says it will issue 2.9 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$25 per share

* Says 435,000 shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 2,465,000 shares of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds

