BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong asset management firm plans to invest 75 million yuan ($11.24 million) to set up JV with partner in Shanghai free trade zone
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2adrMTG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6732 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 31 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Says delisting of GDRs of the company from London Stock Exchange Source text: http://bit.ly/2jpYbPq Further company coverage: