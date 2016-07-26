(Refiles with additional link)

July 26 Tianjin Songjiang Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 900 million yuan ($134.86 million) bonds

* Says it signs strategic agreement to invest in cloud computing project worth 4.5 billion yuan

