Dubai's Emaar Malls posts 3.9 pct rise in fourth-quarter profit
DUBAI, Jan 31 Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, reported a 3.9 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday.
(Refiles with additional link)
July 26 Tianjin Songjiang Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 900 million yuan ($134.86 million) bonds
* Says it signs strategic agreement to invest in cloud computing project worth 4.5 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aHg6d3; bit.ly/2a3uOu5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6737 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
DUBAI, Jan 31 Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, reported a 3.9 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday.
* Fy net profit 755.6 million baht versus 557.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gross non-performing loan ratio widens to 7.91 pct (Adds net interest income, shares)