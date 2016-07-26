July 26 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd

* Says it signs strategic agreement with China Construction fourth engineering division on property projects worth up to 50 billion yuan ($7.49 billion)

* Says it signs strategic agreement with Ping An Trust

* Says unit plans to invest 600 million yuan to set up private bank with partners in Guizhou province

