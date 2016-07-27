July 27 China Film Co Ltd :

* Says the company will issue up to 467 million shares of common stock at 8.92 yuan per share for its IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange

* Says the company expects to raise about 4.17 billion yuan via the issuance

Says the company's stock will be traded under the symbol "600977.SS"

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/3G1Klx; goo.gl/kgjrCl

