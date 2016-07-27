UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 27 Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems Co., Ltd. :
* Says its unit signs letter of investment intent, aiming to inject up to 20 million yuan to acquire 20 percent stake in a Jiangsu-based commercial network co
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xZ2kUlAN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources