UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 27 Wuhan DDMC Culture Co., Ltd. :
* Says its Suzhou-based unit signs a 5-months contract with Chongqing Lifan Football Club to supply consultancy service
* Says service fee is at least 5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FkcW1LGc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources