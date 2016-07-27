July 27 Fujian Star-net Communication Co Ltd :

* Says its 60-percent-owned unit, a Fujian-based economic consulting and technology company, will set up a JV with two partnerships

* Says the JV will be mainly engaged in information technology development, with a registered capital of 30 million yuan

* Says the unit will hold 40 percent in the JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/nU8FjR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)