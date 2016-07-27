July 27 AFC-HD AMS Life Science Co Ltd :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 600,000 shares at price of 807 yen per share on Tokyo Stock Exchange on July 28

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 10,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/W5YECj

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)