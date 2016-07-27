July 27 Sunplus Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$526,875,478 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 11

* Last date before book closure Aug. 12 with book closure period from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17

* Record date Aug. 17

* Payment date Sep. 6

