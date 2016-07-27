July 27 Farglory Life Insurance :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.4 per share (T$497,029,532 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 12

* Last date before book closure Aug. 15 with book closure period from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20

* Record date Aug. 20

* Payment date Sep. 10

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6SpQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)