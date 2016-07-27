BRIEF-Eyegate Pharma announces positive top-line data from first-in-human pilot trial of ocular bandage gel
* Eyegate Pharma announces positive top-line data from first-in-human pilot trial of ocular bandage gel in corneal epithelial defects
July 27 Lotus Pharmaceutical :
* Says it got U.S FDA approval for its generic drug Calcium Acetate Capsule 667mg
* Pulmatrix inc- company agreed to sell an aggregate of approximately 2 million shares of common stock, at a price of $2.50 per share
* Covalon Technologies Ltd qtrly revenue of $5.6 million $2.4 million