BRIEF-Eyegate Pharma announces positive top-line data from first-in-human pilot trial of ocular bandage gel
July 27 Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will buy 76.9 percent stake in a medical examination center at 20 million yuan in total
* Pulmatrix inc- company agreed to sell an aggregate of approximately 2 million shares of common stock, at a price of $2.50 per share
* Covalon Technologies Ltd qtrly revenue of $5.6 million $2.4 million