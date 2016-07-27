BRIEF-Covalon posts record first quarter financial results
* Covalon Technologies Ltd qtrly revenue of $5.6 million $2.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 27 Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics :
* Says it will use 20 million yuan to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Hangzhou
* Says the subsidiary will be engaged in medical examination
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6S7j
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Covalon Technologies Ltd qtrly revenue of $5.6 million $2.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Durect corporation announces update on dur-928 development program
* Teva announces FDA approval of two new RespiClick maintenance inhalers for the treatment of asthma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: