UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 27 Starway Bio-technology Co Ltd
* Says it adjusts private placement plan, to raise 680 million yuan ($101.95 million) from 621 million yuan previously
* Says it plans to acquire new shares of Hong Kong's Global System Ltd worth $11 million for a 42.35 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2adobUW; bit.ly/2agK758
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6700 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources