July 28 Nuvoton Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.8 per share (T$373,597,920 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 12

* Last date before book closure Aug. 15 with book closure period from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20

* Record date Aug. 20

* Payment date Sep. 9

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6VEy

