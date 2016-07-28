July 28 Shenzhen Jinxinnong Feed Co Ltd :

* Says an industrial investment fund, in which the co is holding 17.5 percent stake, will invest 87 million yuan to buy 60 percent stake in Fujian-based agricultural development firm

* Says the fund will also invest 51 million yuan to buy 20 percent stake in Ganzhou-based farming firm

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/vfuBWr

