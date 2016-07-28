UPDATE 1-China Jan factory activity expands for 6th month at modest pace-official PMI
* Jan factory PMI 51.3 (Dec 51.4), services PMI 54.6 (Dec 54.5)
July 28 Guoyuan Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it completes establishment of industrial investment fund limited partnership (joint venture) in Hefei city
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KQwnHW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Jan factory PMI 51.3 (Dec 51.4), services PMI 54.6 (Dec 54.5)
* Rental income is expected to reach 20-billion pesos by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Australian shares rose on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of losses, as basic materials and energy stocks gained on the back of a weakening U.S. dollar.