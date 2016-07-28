BRIEF-D.Western Therapeutics Institute to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business from Healios KK
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
July 28 Solasto Corp :
* Says its second major shareholder, a Cayman Islands-based limited partnership will raise stake in co to 14.92 percent from 10.00 percent, effective on Aug. 2
* Says the co sold entire 50 percent stake in bio-pharma firm UNIGEN
