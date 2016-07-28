July 28 Kenedix Residential Investment Corp :

* Says it to take out loan of 2 billion yen on Aug. 1 with maturity date on July 31, 2017

* Says it to take out loan of 1 billion yen on Aug. 1 with maturity date on July 31, 2025

* Says proceeds to be used for properties acquisition and related expense

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VxcsTE

