July 28 Cyberlinks Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to fully buy Cloud Land Ltd for 100 million yen(advisor fee included), from Kanematsu Electronics Ltd , on Nov. 30

* Says Cloud Land Ltd is engaged in service supply of internet EDI system

* Says it is holding 34 percent stake in Cloud Land Ltd currently

